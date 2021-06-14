Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 26,895 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,895 shares during the quarter. Natera makes up 1.7% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Natera worth $13,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $90,502,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,237,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,736,000 after purchasing an additional 717,481 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 49.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,081,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 10.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,286,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,661,000 after purchasing an additional 315,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter worth $28,343,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $124,055.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,947,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $229,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,469 shares of company stock valued at $24,386,042. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.10. 8,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,025. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.19. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.51 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.60.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 59.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Natera from $143.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

