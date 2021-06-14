Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Purchases New Shares in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,325 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned 0.30% of Live Oak Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 9.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 22.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOB shares. Truist upped their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ LOB traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,557. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.38. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $72.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.65.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $101.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.74 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.