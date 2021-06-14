Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Makes New Investment in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 91,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,663,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crystal Rock Capital Management purchased a new stake in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Citi Trends by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Citi Trends stock traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $85.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.52. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 47.65% and a net margin of 7.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citi Trends news, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles J. Hynes sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $68,739.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,317 shares of company stock valued at $1,765,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

