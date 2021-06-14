Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Invests $15.23 Million in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 232,270 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,228,000. NuVasive makes up approximately 2.0% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in NuVasive by 70.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NuVasive by 183.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,680 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

In other NuVasive news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,411 shares of company stock worth $914,720. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NuVasive stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.58. 3,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,311. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

