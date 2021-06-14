Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Has $6.77 Million Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC decreased its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,375 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.15% of ShockWave Medical worth $6,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $13,202,519.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,979.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.66, for a total transaction of $446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,407.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,491 shares of company stock valued at $26,154,564 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWAV traded up $6.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,444. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $182.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.32 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $161.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.67.

ShockWave Medical Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

