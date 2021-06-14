Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Short Interest Up 157.9% in May

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 859,600 shares, an increase of 157.9% from the May 13th total of 333,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,596.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LIOPF remained flat at $$23.20 during trading hours on Monday. Lion has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.20.

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

