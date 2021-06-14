LinkEye Market Cap Hits $4.58 Million (LET)

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LinkEye has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $137,236.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00055413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $63.81 or 0.00162987 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00185924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.02 or 0.01072777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,160.02 or 1.00018020 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About LinkEye

LinkEye’s genesis date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,999,000 coins. The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LinkEye is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

