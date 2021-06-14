LINKA (LINKA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $471,539.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $471,539.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00058660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00023079 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.61 or 0.00800819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00083725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,108.90 or 0.07913536 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

