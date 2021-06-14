Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky Sells 8,000 Shares

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $43,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ludmila Smolyansky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $82,950.00.

Shares of LWAY stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $84.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.59 million for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 4.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LWAY. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 514,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.