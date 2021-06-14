Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a growth of 322.8% from the May 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LFER opened at $0.13 on Monday. Life On Earth has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.14.

About Life On Earth

Life On Earth, Inc operates as a cloud-based enterprise software developer and a provider. Its products are designed to help organizations innovate and modernize legacy systems while minimizing cost and risk of business disruptions and ensure regulatory compliance. The company focuses on technologies that include IOT, security, enterprise legacy software modernization, personal data and privacy compliance, enterprise software maintenance, and governance.

