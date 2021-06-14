Liberum Capital Boosts Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Price Target to GBX 800

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its target price increased by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Robert Walters stock traded up GBX 13.38 ($0.17) on Monday, hitting GBX 719.38 ($9.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68. Robert Walters has a 1 year low of GBX 344 ($4.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 738 ($9.64). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 669.03. The firm has a market cap of £548.96 million and a P/E ratio of 95.92.

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

