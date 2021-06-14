Liberum Capital Boosts Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Price Target to GBX 800

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its target price increased by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 730 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s current price.
Shares of Robert Walters stock traded up GBX 13.38 ($0.17) on Monday, hitting GBX 719.38 ($9.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68. Robert Walters has a 1 year low of GBX 344 ($4.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 738 ($9.64). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 669.03. The firm has a market cap of £548.96 million and a P/E ratio of 95.92.
About Robert Walters
