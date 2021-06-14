Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 12,703 shares.The stock last traded at $32.95 and had previously closed at $32.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.05.

About Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

