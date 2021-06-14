Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Down 2.6%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) shares traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.72 and last traded at $14.90. 9,657 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,239,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,354,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,436,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,804,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,113,594.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,553,096 shares of company stock worth $190,439,144. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after buying an additional 2,552,090 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,660,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,619,000 after buying an additional 542,600 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,015,000. Finally, Towle & Co. bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,554,000. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

