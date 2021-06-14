Lennar (LEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th. Analysts expect Lennar to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:LEN opened at $92.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $57.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

