Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Shares Sold by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Lazydays worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Lazydays by 23,584.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazydays alerts:

NASDAQ:LAZY opened at $23.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $251.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $196.57 million for the quarter. Lazydays had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 3.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LAZY shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Lazydays in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Lazydays Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.