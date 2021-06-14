Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 258.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,271 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Lazard worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lazard by 5,117.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,919 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in Lazard by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,296,000 after acquiring an additional 204,540 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in Lazard by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 172,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,492,000 after acquiring an additional 126,200 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $46.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $48.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.59.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Lazard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lazard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.