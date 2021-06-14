Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Short Interest Up 166.7% in May

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Lassonde Industries from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lassonde Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS LSDAF remained flat at $$150.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.35. Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of $96.68 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00.

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit juices and drinks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pure juices, fruit drinks, cranberry sauces, fruit-based snacks, pasta sauces, bruschetta toppings, tapenades, and pestos.

