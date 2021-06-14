Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Lakeland Industries were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAKE. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,102 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 162.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,486 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 15,931.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,064 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.80 million and a PE ratio of 6.05. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $47.95.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 26.63%. Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAKE. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

