Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Position Lessened by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

Shares of LH stock opened at $258.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $155.65 and a fifty-two week high of $280.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.81. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock worth $2,758,715. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

