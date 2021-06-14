Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Vista Investment Management

Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.30. 635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $155.65 and a twelve month high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total value of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,715. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

