Kuvari Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,487,000. MongoDB comprises 20.6% of Kuvari Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kuvari Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of MongoDB as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $334.10 on Monday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of -72.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.73.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.47%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 9,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.70, for a total value of $2,922,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 53,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,950,378.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total transaction of $3,267,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,177.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 376,807 shares of company stock worth $109,657,287. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.