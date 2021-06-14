Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Downgraded by Nomura to Neutral

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Kubota from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kubota from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $103.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.67. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $125.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Kubota Corporation manufactures and markets machinery and related solutions in the food, water, and environment markets in Japan, North America, Europe, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

