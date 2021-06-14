Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
KTHAF opened at $0.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.38. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $0.43.
About Krung Thai Bank Public
