Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Shares Gap Down to $34.34

Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.34, but opened at $33.58. Kraton shares last traded at $33.73, with a volume of 521 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on KRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $437.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRA. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after purchasing an additional 811,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kraton in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,422,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 307,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $135,597,000 after purchasing an additional 273,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Kraton by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after purchasing an additional 239,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

About Kraton (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

