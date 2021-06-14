Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital makes up approximately 1.4% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $10,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRNT traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $122.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,369. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $43.81 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 575.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on KRNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

