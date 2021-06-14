Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.03 and last traded at $9.02. 58,178 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,771,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $851.69 million, a PE ratio of -179.80 and a beta of 2.23.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Brook sold 299,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $2,863,918.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOPN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter worth $1,266,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $4,048,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter worth $3,215,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kopin by 1,794.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 311,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 294,753 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Institutional investors own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

