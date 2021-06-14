Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a drop of 44.6% from the May 13th total of 15,900,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 96.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KGC shares. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $10.50 to $13.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.77. 151,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,622,780. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

