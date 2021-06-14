Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 51.2% from the May 13th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingstone Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

KINS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.26. 20,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.94. Kingstone Companies has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $8.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -533.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 502,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 37,641 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 512,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 141,749 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Kingstone Companies by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 32,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

