Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading 4.8% Higher

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) was up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $35.63. Approximately 12,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,589,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KC shares. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.42.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 26.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

