King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $15.60 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,174,000 after acquiring an additional 964,421 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $188.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.14. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

