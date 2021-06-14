King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,566 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.30% of Envestnet worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. Truist decreased their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NYSE:ENV opened at $79.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $92.51. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

