King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 68,278 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,278 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Colfax were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Colfax by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $46.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 113.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23. Colfax Co. has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $50.26.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $879.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.42 million. Colfax had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.49%. Research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

