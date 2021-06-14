King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 60,450 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,444.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,635 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,450 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $21,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 334.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,904,000 after acquiring an additional 397,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $133,527,000. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth about $102,220,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in ANSYS by 482.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,048,000 after purchasing an additional 292,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $336.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.68 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,718 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

