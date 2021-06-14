King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 420,000 Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 763.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in DZS were worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DZS by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of DZS by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of DZS by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,791 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in DZS by 21.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DZS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. DZS Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.17.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that DZS Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DZSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DZS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

