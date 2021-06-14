Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 35.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,350 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3D Systems by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $29.83 on Monday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $109,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,312.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $237,786.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $565,947. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

