Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,217 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,663,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,202,000 after purchasing an additional 753,131 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 63.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,881 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,222,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 58,117 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $44,322,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the first quarter valued at $1,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

GPK stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

