Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 9,687 Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:KAPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KAPR. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,409,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter worth about $4,870,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 25,025 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth approximately $780,000.

NYSEARCA KAPR opened at $27.73 on Monday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $27.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.22.

