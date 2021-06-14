Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $271,000 in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEE. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $58.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

