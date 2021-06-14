Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 746 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,760,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,188,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,882,000 after acquiring an additional 613,944 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,331,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,318,000 after acquiring an additional 567,701 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,330,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,307,000 after purchasing an additional 553,388 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $13,787,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KTOS. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.30.

In other news, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 7,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $205,666.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,383.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $379,411.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,871 shares of company stock worth $2,911,485. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

