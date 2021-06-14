Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $5,420,811.65 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,811.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $5,629,144.15.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $5,340,876.06.

On Monday, April 12th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $5,268,312.26.

On Monday, March 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $5,157,541.26.

NYSE:K opened at $65.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 317.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 8.6% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.9% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.9% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 3.5% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 89,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

