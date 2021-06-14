Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Position Decreased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 38.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,050 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $20,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

KSU opened at $294.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $289.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $140.01 and a one year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.