Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Sells $53,492.00 in Stock

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $53,492.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neal E. West also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total transaction of $55,160.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $44,172.00.

Shares of KALU opened at $134.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $141.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 95.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.