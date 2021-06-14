Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 845 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $469,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,777 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,247 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $381.83 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $375.70. The company has a market cap of $168.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,959. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

