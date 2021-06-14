Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 234,805 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234,805 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Comerica by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Comerica by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Comerica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Comerica by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Comerica by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMA. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $73.79 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.93 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.89.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

