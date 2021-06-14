Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $387,000 Investment in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 40,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,286,000 after buying an additional 118,469 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,893,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,395,000 after buying an additional 241,625 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,592,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,461,000 after buying an additional 996,987 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,300,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,108,000 after buying an additional 679,447 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,804,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,337,000 after buying an additional 244,146 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $32,645.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 269,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,332 shares of company stock valued at $97,724 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $812.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.73 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

ATEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

