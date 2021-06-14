Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $316,000 in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,375,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,504,000 after acquiring an additional 54,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 902,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,792,000 after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 845,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 238,687 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 819,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 211,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 773,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after purchasing an additional 78,050 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

ABR opened at $19.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.03, a current ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.92. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.46.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,594.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,792.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.