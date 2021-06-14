Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $5,650,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $211.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.58. The company has a market cap of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $217.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 222.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.10.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock valued at $69,846,314. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.