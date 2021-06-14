Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $500,000 Stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STMP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Stamps.com by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1,124.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 20,691 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 28,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STMP opened at $198.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.91. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.35. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.39. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.