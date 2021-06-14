Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 13,567 MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGP opened at $37.00 on Monday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

About MGM Growth Properties

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

