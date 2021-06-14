JulSwap (JULD) Price Hits $0.0514 on Top Exchanges

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. JulSwap has a market cap of $23.61 million and $772,358.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0514 or 0.00000132 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00056161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00165176 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.44 or 0.00186312 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.64 or 0.01079361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,025.27 or 1.00377556 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 459,215,411 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

